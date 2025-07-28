Train derails, killing at least 3 people in Germany

Some 100 passengers were on the train when at least two carriages partially derailed. Around 50 are injured, a number of them seriously, according to the district fire chief.

The cause of the derailment is still unclear, but the region was hit by a storm earlier in the evening.

Find out what else Germany is talking about on Monday, July 27, in our daily updates with a mix of news, analysis and background:

German police said on Monday that the derailment in southwestern Baden-Württemberg state was likely caused by a landslide triggered by heavy rains.

"The water triggered a landslide in the embankment area near the tracks, which in turn probably caused the derailment," investigators said.

The derailment came after the region had been hit by a storm over the weekend.

Investigators said that at least 41 people had been injured according to the latest information available.

Officials had said in an earlier count that some 50 people had been injured.

Also on Monday, Germany's weather service (DWD) warned of continued heavy rain in Baden-Württemberg, with the showers reaching 20 to 30 liters per square kilometer (around 13.7 to 20.5 gallons per square mile).

MNA/