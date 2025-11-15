6 killed in Indonesia landslide in Central Java, 17 missing

The landslide on Thursday in the city of Cilacap buried a dozen houses in Cibeunying village, Antara news agency said, Reuters news agency reported.



“We have found three more bodies, leaving only 17 more to be found. We have been working to the best of our ability,” Budi, a deputy at Indonesia’s disaster management agency, was quoted as saying.

Budi said the location was challenging for rescuers as victims were buried 3 to 8 meters (10-5 feet) deep.



The Southeast Asian nation’s wet season started in September and will last until April, the weather agency says, bringing a higher risk of floods and extreme rainfall in many areas.



In January, a landslide triggered by torrential rain in another Central Java city, Pekalongan, killed at least 25 people.



The agency had previously found three bodies, the report added.



