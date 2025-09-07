Envoy voices China’s readiness to develop ties with Iran

Speaking at a press conference held at the Embassy of China in Tehran on Sunday, the ambassador highlighted the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit held on September 1, describing it as the largest and most productive in the organization’s history.

He noted that the summit emphasized high-quality development, multilateral cooperation, and long-term strategic planning, including the signing of the Tianjin Declaration and approval of a 10-year SCO strategic development plan.

The ambassador stressed that the SCO continues to uphold its founding principles of respect, equality, mutual development, and practical multilateral governance.

Speaking on China-Iran relations, the envoy pointed out that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a significant bilateral meeting on September 2, their most important encounter since the Kazan summit.

During the discussions, both sides agreed to further strengthen economic, trade, and investment cooperation, as well as deepen collaboration within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, Cong added, emphasizing that China is eager to implement agreements reached at the highest level and expand practical cooperation with Iran.

The ambassador underlined China’s support for Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, reaffirming Tehran’s right to develop nuclear energy for civilian purposes and stressing that all disputes should be resolved through political and diplomatic channels.

He also reiterated China’s opposition to unilateral sanctions and military interventions, warning that such actions heighten regional tensions and undermine stability.

Cong also praised Iran’s role in the SCO since joining the organization, noting that Tehran has contributed significantly to regional collaboration and multilateral initiatives.

He stressed that China and Iran share a commitment to promoting genuine multilateralism, enhancing global governance, and defending international justice, particularly in response to unilateral moves by powerful countries.

On the Belt and Road Initiative, Cong pointed to the ongoing joint projects, stressing the focus on high-quality construction, green standards, and expanded connectivity for countries along the route. He expressed China’s desire to continue practical cooperation with Iran to achieve shared development goals and mutual benefits.

The ambassador also emphasized the need for alignment of Chinese and Iranian positions on key global issues, such as supporting multilateralism, opposing unilateralism, strengthening international law, and fostering dialogue to prevent conflicts.

He underlined that continued cooperation between the two countries will play an important role in promoting peace, security, and sustainable development in the region and beyond.

