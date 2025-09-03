Pres. stresses implementing deals reached during SCO summit

Speaking after his return from China in Tehran on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian highlighted that discussions with heads of state of the SCO members fostered understanding and cooperation.

The president stated that the implementation of the agreements from this summit will create a favorable outlook in the areas of economy, security, science, and tourism for Iran.

During the event, President Pezeshkian participated in two critical sessions. The first was the main SCO meeting, where he proposed the establishment of a committee aimed at operationalizing peace and preventing threats among member states. He also discussed strategies for facilitating financial transactions among the countries involved.

The second session, known as SCO Plus, included presidents and prime ministers from approximately 24 nations. In this meeting, Pezeshkian underscored the importance of peace based on rights and justice. He noted that the Chinese president proposed a framework for global governance reform that respects principles of fairness and justice, avoiding double standards.

Pezeshkian pointed out the signing of around 24 documents and several resolutions addressing security, counter-terrorism, drug trafficking, and various areas of cooperation during the visit to China. He identified direct dialogues with the heads of state of Tajikistan, Pakistan, and Russia as a key achievement of the trip, allowing for extensive discussions on economic, scientific, regional, and nuclear issues plus the and snapback mechanism.

According to the president, a joint statement condemning the illegal actions of three European countries (Britain, France and Germany) regarding the snapback mechanism was signed during a foreign ministers' meeting involving Iran, China, and Russia, which was subsequently presented to the United Nations Security Council.

He also mentioned strategic decisions made in discussions with the senior officials from China and Turkey, which will be followed up by their foreign, economic, and defense ministers.

Pezeshkian emphasized that informal discussions were also held with other heads of state on the sidelines of the summit, providing an opportunity to foster understanding, solidarity, and cooperation.

The president expressed hope that Iran would actively pursue the agreements reached at the summit and, through their implementation, foster a positive outlook in the areas of economy, security, science, tourism, and social issues with neighboring countries and other participating nations.

He also noted that the final resolution of the summit firmly condemned the June aggression by the Israeli regime, supported by the United States, with all countries recognizing it as contrary to international law and the rights of nations. He called for the strength to uphold logic and justice against unilateralism, which he described as the law of the jungle.

MNA/President.ir