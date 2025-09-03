President Pezeshkian wraps up China visit

The Iranian president left Beijing for Tehran on Wednesday morning after he attended a major military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

Pezeshkian began his trip to China on Sunday. He made speeches at the SCO Heads of State Summit and the SCO Plus Meeting, both held in the city of Tianjin.

He also held separate talks with his counterparts from China, Russia, Turkey, and Tajikistan, as well as Pakistan’s prime minister and the UN secretary general.

Pezeshkian met with a group of Iranian expats as well.

MNA/IRN