Iran’s economic ties with China are pursued seriously: min.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)’s Summit in Tianjin, China, Ali Madanizadeh, who is the chairman of Iran-China Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, emphasized pursuing the economic-related issues and increasing the volume of trade exchanges between the two countries.

He said that international organizations including SCO and BRICS are considered as a suitable alternative to counter unilateralism, describing them as new economic unions and coalitions.

Iran’s Ambassador to China Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, for his part, referred to the presence of Iran’s economy minister in the SCO Summit, stressing the need to follow up on the economic issues between Tehran and Beijing and also increasing the volume of bilateral trade.

