  1. Politics
Sep 4, 2025, 3:00 PM

SCO can form strong future security alliances

SCO can form strong future security alliances

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – Iran’s defense minister said the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) could expand its role and build effective security coalitions.

Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has the potential to broaden its activities and establish strong security alliances in the future.

Speaking in a televised interview on the outcomes of his visit to China with the Iranian president and accompanying delegation, Nasirzadeh noted that discussions were held with officials attending the SCO summit on security and defense matters.

“At present, the SCO is engaged in combating terrorism and drug trafficking,” he said. “However, with the current trajectory, this organization can expand its scope and form effective security coalitions.”

MNA/

News ID 236111

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News