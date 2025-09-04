SCO can form strong future security alliances

Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has the potential to broaden its activities and establish strong security alliances in the future.

Speaking in a televised interview on the outcomes of his visit to China with the Iranian president and accompanying delegation, Nasirzadeh noted that discussions were held with officials attending the SCO summit on security and defense matters.

“At present, the SCO is engaged in combating terrorism and drug trafficking,” he said. “However, with the current trajectory, this organization can expand its scope and form effective security coalitions.”

MNA/