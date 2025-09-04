  1. Politics
Iran's Araghchi, Qatari Emir hold key talks in Doha

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Ahmed Al Thani in Doha on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Iranian top diplomat and Emir of Qatar discussed and exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations between Iran and Qatar and regional and international developments.

They also discussed the genocide and crimes of the Zionist regime in occupied Palestine and stressed the need for serious action by regional countries and the international community to stop the genocide, prosecute the criminals, and confront the Zionist regime's warmongering and hegemony.

