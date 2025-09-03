China displays part of its nuclear arsenal (+VIDEO)

China held a ceremony today in Beijing's Tiananmen Square to mark the 80th anniversary of its victory over Japan in World War II. President Xi Jinping invited leaders from more than 26 foreign countries to attend the commemoration.

In addition, heads of parliaments, deputy prime ministers, senior officials, representatives of international organizations, and former political figures participated in the event. Ambassadors, military attachés, international organization representatives in China, and 50 relatives or representatives of war survivors from 14 countries—including Russia, the US, the UK, France, and Canada—were also present.

The ceremony featured a military parade showcasing China’s strategic and nuclear missile capabilities, highlighting the country’s military strength.

Beijing also displayed part of its nuclear arsenal in the parade.

MNA/