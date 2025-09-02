PGCC reiterates claims over Iran's trio islands, gas field

According to Arab media, the PGCC reiterated its long-standing and baseless allegations against Iran, claiming that the three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb belong to the United Arab Emirates.

The statement also alleged that the Arash gas field lies within the maritime boundaries of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and called on Iran to hold talks on the issue.

These claims come despite Iran’s repeated emphasis on its historical and legal ownership of the three islands as an inseparable part of its territory, as well as its legitimate rights over the Arash gas field.

The PGCC further urged the expansion of Iran’s nuclear negotiations, asserting that the talks should include all security matters and the concerns of the Council’s member states.

The three Persian Gulf islands have historically been part of Iran, the proof of which can be found in and corroborated by countless historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other parts of the world. The UAE, however, has repeatedly laid claim to the islands.

The islands fell under British control in 1921, but on November 30, 1971, a day after British forces left the region and just two days before the UAE was to become an official federation, Iran’s sovereignty over the islands was restored.

