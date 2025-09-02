Diplomacy window on Iran nuclear issue still open

Kallas made the remarks during her meeting with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stressing that a diplomatic solution to Iran’s nuclear file is still possible.

In a post on social media platform X, Kallas – without mentioning Europe’s own non-compliance with the JCPOA – said Iran must ensure transparency and fully cooperate with the Agency.

Referring to her talks with Grossi, she reaffirmed the EU’s full support for the IAEA’s efforts and added that the bloc is ready to play its role in this regard.

"It is crucial for Iran to ensure transparency and fully cooperate with IAEA," she wrote on X.

"The window of diplomacy is still open to solve the Iranian nuclear issue and the EU is ready to do its part in this," she added.

Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy also claimed that triggering the snapback mechanism to restore sanctions does not mean the end of diplomacy, without addressing the unlawful move by the three European countries.

