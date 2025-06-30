Iran ready to open new chapter in relations with neighbors

Pezeshkian stated on Sunday afternoon during a cabinet meeting, “I consider it my duty to express my deep gratitude to the Leader for his wise leadership during the 12-day imposed war and his supreme command over this national resistance. Without his guidance and support, overcoming this crisis and reaching a safe and stable shore would not have been possible.”

The President also sincerely thanked religious authorities, prominent scholars, leading academic figures, writers, intellectuals, artists, and media activists for their intellectual backing and support for the government and armed forces.

Pezeshkian added that the role of Iranians abroad in shaping national unity, cohesion, and solidarity must not be overlooked, noting that their deep affection and connection to the nation were clearly demonstrated. He expressed appreciation and respect for these compatriots.

The president also reaffirmed that the neighborhood policy and development of regional relations are a core strategy of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He stated that given the necessity of solidarity among Islamic countries and with the aim of broadening comprehensive cooperation, the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to engage in complete collaboration with the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, thus beginning a new chapter in its relations with neighbors.

Pezeshkian stressed that Tehran firmly believes that the Persian Gulf is a symbol of peace and cooperation among regional countries, and strengthening Iran’s relations with its neighbors in this area—especially with this regional body—carries a message of peace, brotherhood, and development for the entire Islamic world and regional nations.

