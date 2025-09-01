Iran offers full support to victims of Afghanistan earthquake

Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, expressed the nation’s sympathy with the people of Afghanistan, particularly the families of those who lost their lives in the severe earthquake in the eastern provinces of the country. He wished health and recovery for the injured and affected.

Highlighting the earthquake’s severity, Baghaei also stated that Iran is fully prepared to provide any necessary assistance to the Afghanistan in rescue and relief efforts for those impacted by the disaster.

At least 600 people have been killed and 1,500 injured after an earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan. The US Geological Survey says a magnitude 6 earthquake struck just before midnight local time in eastern Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan.

MNA/