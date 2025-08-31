Iran’s Mazandaran non-oil exports hit 24% growth in one year

Soleiman Alijannejad stated that Mazandaran province exported more than 1.580 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $368 million, overseas in the previous year (2024), registering a 24 percent and 6 percent growth in value and weight, respectively compared to the year before.

Dairy products, fish, kiwi fruit, and mineral metals were of the main goods exported rom this northern province overseas in this period, he said, adding that Iraq, Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Republic of Azerbaijan were Iran’s main export target markets.

