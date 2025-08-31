  1. Economy
Iran’s Mazandaran non-oil exports hit 24% growth in one year

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – The head of Industry, Mine and Trade Organization of Mazandaran province has said this province exported $368 million worth of non-oil goods in 2024, showing a 24% growth compared to a year earlier.

Soleiman Alijannejad stated that Mazandaran province exported more than 1.580 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $368 million, overseas in the previous year (2024), registering a 24 percent and 6 percent growth in value and weight, respectively compared to the year before.

Dairy products, fish, kiwi fruit, and mineral metals were of the main goods exported rom this northern province overseas in this period, he said, adding that Iraq, Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Republic of Azerbaijan were Iran’s main export target markets.

