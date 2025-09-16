Iran’s dairy exports up 32% y/y in June quarter

A Monday report by Tasnim news agency showed that Iran had exported $280.7 million worth of dairy products in the three months to June 21, up 32% compared to the same period last year.

Iraq was responsible for nearly 40% of dairy product purchases from Iran in the June quarter, the report said, adding that Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, and Russia were other major buyers, Press TV reported.

Milk powder accounted for 28% of Iran’s dairy export shipments over the period, followed by ayran and kefir at 19% and cheese at 16%, said the report, citing figures from Iran Dairy Industries Society (IDIS).

The report said, however, that the subsidized currency offered by the government for imports of animal feed has played a major role in the rise in dairy exports from Iran in the June quarter.

IDIS figures released in April showed that Iran had exported more than 0.587 million metric tons worth $948.9 million in the 11 calendar months to late February.

The figures showed that dairy exports from Iran had increased by 19% in volume terms and by 43% in value terms compared to the 11 months to February 2024.

Iran has introduced polices in recent years to encourage food exports from the country as part of efforts to diversify its economy away from crude oil revenues.

Figures by the Iranian customs office show that the country exported some $5.2 billion worth of agricultural products in the year to March 20, up 29% from the year before.

MNA