Iran records new oil exports high despite sanctions, war

Oil exports, a vital driver of Iran’s economy, account for 30 to 40 percent of government revenue and fund infrastructure, industrial development and social programs. They also serve as a strategic tool in Iran’s international relations and energy diplomacy, a report by the news service of the Iranian oil ministry said on Monday.

Over the past 12 months, the Iranian oil industry not only maintained but also increased exports through strategic planning and resource management, recording new highs even under intensified sanctions.

The US Treasury imposed its 14th package of sanctions on Aug. 8, targeting mainly the transport sector with 147 measures. Despite these restrictions, Iran’s crude and condensate exports in the first four months of 2025 averaged 21,000 barrels per day more than the same period a year earlier.

International energy trackers also confirmed the surge. According to Kpler, Iran’s oil shipments to China in March reached 1.81 million barrels per day, up 22 percent from the 2024 average. The International Energy Agency reported Iran’s average exports at nearly 1.7 million barrels per day in the first half of 2025. Data from Vortexa, a tanker-tracking company, showed exports hit a record 1.8 million barrels per day in late June — coinciding with 12 days of armed conflict involving Iran.

Officials credit the achievement to the resilience and commitment of the oil sector workforce, as well as to strategic management under pressure. Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said last February that the industry adapts with increasingly sophisticated measures in response to tightening restrictions.

MNA