Iran’s exports exceed $16 billion in 4 months: TPOI

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – An official at the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) has said the country’s non-oil exports in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2025) has topped $16 billion.

Director General of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran for Planning and Monitoring Affairs Mohsen Montazeri stated that the country exported $16.549 billion worth of non-oil goods from March 21 to July 21, 2025, showing a 1.5 percent growth in weight and 5.5 percent decline in value terms compared to the same period last year.

Iran’s non-oil trade share including imports and exports reached 61.20 million tons, valued at $34.176 billion, between March 21 and July 21, 2025, registering a 0.5 percent growth in weight and 10.2 percent decline in value, compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey and Afghanistan were Iran’s main export target markets in this period, he added.

