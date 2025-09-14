Iran’s oil exports in ‘good condition’ despite US sanctions

Member of the Presiding Board of Iranian Parliament’s Plan and Budget Commission Behrouz Mohebbi Najmabadi pointed to the recent political and economic developments, stating, “In spite of announcing the triggering of the snapback mechanism by the European troika (UK, France and Germany), exertion of political pressures and also 12-day Israeli imposed war against Iran, the situation of export of oil and non-oil commodities in the country is still in a ‘favorable’ condition.

Not only Iran’s oil exports are ongoing, but also investment of like-minded and friendly countries will be improved in the infrastructural sector, Najmabadi underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the parliament’s presiding board member pointed to the invoking snapback mechanism, emphasizing that Europeans, despite signing Iran’s nuclear deal, aka known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have never adhered to their commitments under JCPOA and the sanctions, which is currently raised under snapback, are the same sanctions that have been imposed against the country in the previous years.

Trump withdrew US from Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, in May 2018 and European troika (UK, France and Germany) failed to live up their commitments under JCPOA, he added.

