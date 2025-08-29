  1. Politics
Aug 29, 2025, 6:20 PM

Pezeshkian, Putin to hold meeting on nuclear issue

Pezeshkian, Putin to hold meeting on nuclear issue

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – The presidents of Iran and Russia are set to hold a meeting in China in the following week to discuss various issues, including Iran's nuclear case.

The Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China.

It added that Iran is a long-standing and reliable partner of Russia, and the two leaders will discuss various issues during the meeting, including the situation surrounding the nuclear program.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korea's Kim Jong Un will attend a military parade in Beijing, marking the first public appearance of the three leaders alongside President Xi Jinping.

MNA/

News ID 235874

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News