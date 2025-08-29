Pezeshkian, Putin to hold meeting on nuclear issue

The Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China.

It added that Iran is a long-standing and reliable partner of Russia, and the two leaders will discuss various issues during the meeting, including the situation surrounding the nuclear program.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korea's Kim Jong Un will attend a military parade in Beijing, marking the first public appearance of the three leaders alongside President Xi Jinping.

MNA/