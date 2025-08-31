About The President’s Visit to China

China is set to host two major international events in the near future: the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit and the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. These events take place at a time when the global order, its norms, and even the instruments that once underpinned previous systems are undergoing profound transformation, driven by intense competition among major powers. The consequences of these shifts are acutely visible in various regions, particularly in West Asia, where instability and conflict have become pronounced.

Against this backdrop, the Islamic Republic of Iran has resolved to engage at the highest level in these gatherings, underscoring its commitment to play a meaningful role in shaping the evolving international landscape. The visit of His Excellency Dr. Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to China is therefore of significant importance—not only in terms of global and regional dynamics but also in the broader trajectory of Iran–China bilateral relations.

This trip is expected to serve as a platform for conveying Iran’s positions, expectations, and perspectives regarding the future of the global order and regional cooperation. It is anticipated that these discussions will mark the beginning of a new chapter in Iran–China relations, preparing both sides to align their partnership within a structured framework that accounts for the realities and imperatives of the contemporary world. Success in this regard will depend on Iran’s ability to credibly communicate four key messages to China’s senior leadership:

1. Iran’s political system, rooted in popular legitimacy and supported by both hard and soft power capabilities, is far too resilient to be destabilized by combined terrorist or aerial operations orchestrated by Israel and supported by targeted U.S. strikes. The sources of Iran’s stability are endogenous, deriving from its people and a governance model grounded in religious democracy.

2. Iran recognizes that the era of bipolar confrontation, as well as the globalization paradigm once led by the United States, has ended. A new phase has emerged—defined by intense strategic competition among great powers. Washington, once the self-proclaimed architect of a “global village,” has abandoned the very norms and rules it once championed, now pursuing the preservation of its hegemony through disruptive and often violent disorder. In contrast, a coalition of powers and states advocates for a multipolar order and the empowerment of the Global South. Consistent with the founding principles of the Islamic Revolution and the aspirations of its people, Iran stands ready to play an active and constructive role in advancing this vision.

3. The United States, with the active support of its regional partner, has turned West Asia into a primary arena of confrontation with the multipolar bloc. Israel’s recent aggression against Iran is part of this broader dynamic. Accordingly, addressing Israel’s repeated violations—including its genocide and atrocities in Gaza, ongoing violations of Syria’s territorial integrity, persistent attacks on Lebanon, and territorial claims against other regional states—must not be viewed as a purely regional concern. Major global powers that support the multipolar system must recognize their responsibilities and respond accordingly.

4. The most pressing challenge to Iran’s long-term stability lies in economic vulnerability, which has emboldened the United States and Israel to escalate their destabilizing strategies. This weakness stems from Iran’s prolonged absence from key global development corridors and its gradual exclusion from global value chains. Tehran is now committed to recalibrating its development strategy, aligning itself with the new international realities while relying on its domestic economic strengths. Through mutually beneficial development partnerships with the Global South, Iran seeks to secure its place within the emerging global framework. Despite persistent regional insecurity and U.S.-backed Israeli disruptions, Iran is determined to accelerate its path of economic modernization.

In this context, Iran has prioritized expanding multilateral cooperation through platforms such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, alongside enhancing bilateral tnerships with friendly and like-minded nations. A central question now arises: as one of the leading powers of the Global South, what role will China envision for itself in this new path chosen by Iran? Moreover, under what conditions and frameworks will Beijing be prepared to engage in a serious and comprehensive partnership with Tehran, in pursuit of a multipolar world order that elevates the status of the Global South?

