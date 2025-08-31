Kremlin welcomes Iran’s bid for full EAEU membership

In response to a question from an IRNA correspondent in Moscow on Saturday, Peskov positively assessed Iran’s position, adding, “The Russian side welcomes such a position.”

The comments followed remarks by Iran’s First Vice President, Mohammadreza Aref, who had previously said that Tehran is seeking permanent membership in the union.

He emphasized that developing relations with neighboring countries, particularly those in Eurasia, is a priority for the Iranian administration.

The Eurasian Economic Union is an intergovernmental economic bloc that includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia. Iran currently holds observer status in the union, alongside Uzbekistan, Moldova, and Cuba.

