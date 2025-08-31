  1. Economy
Aug 31, 2025, 7:59 AM

Kremlin welcomes Iran’s bid for full EAEU membership

Kremlin welcomes Iran’s bid for full EAEU membership

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) –  Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has welcomed Iran's interest in becoming a full member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

In response to a question from an IRNA correspondent in Moscow on Saturday, Peskov positively assessed Iran’s position, adding, “The Russian side welcomes such a position.”

The comments followed remarks by Iran’s First Vice President, Mohammadreza Aref, who had previously said that Tehran is seeking permanent membership in the union.

He emphasized that developing relations with neighboring countries, particularly those in Eurasia, is a priority for the Iranian administration.

The Eurasian Economic Union is an intergovernmental economic bloc that includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia. Iran currently holds observer status in the union, alongside Uzbekistan, Moldova, and Cuba.

MNA

News ID 235933

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News