BRICS key pillar of global architecture: Putin

In an interview with Xinhua published ahead of his state visit to China, Putin hailed cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in multilateral formats such as the United Nations, the G20, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) – and especially “within BRICS to expand its role as a key pillar of global architecture,” RT reported.

“We stand united in strengthening BRICS’ ability to address pressing global challenges, share similar views on regional and international security, and take a common stand against discriminatory sanctions that hinder the socioeconomic development of BRICS members and the world at large,” the Russian president said.

According to Putin, Russia and China are committed to reforming the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in order to create a “new financial system based on openness and true equity, providing equal and non-discriminatory access to its tools for all countries and reflecting the real standing of member states in the global economy.”

The president noted that the two countries “share broad common interests and strikingly similar views on fundamental questions,” with a united vision of building “a just, multipolar world order, with a focus on the nations of the Global Majority.”

