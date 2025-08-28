Israel demolishes all buildings in Gaza City’s South Zeitoun

The Israeli regime has demolished more than 1,500 homes in the Zeitoun neighborhood since it launched a ground offensive earlier this month to seize Gaza City, according to the enclave’s Civil Defense.

Mahmoud Basal, a spokesperson for the rescue service, told the Anadolu news agency that no buildings remain standing in the southern part of the neighborhood, according to Al Jazeera.

The Israeli army has employed construction machinery alongside bomb-laden robots, detonating seven sites daily while using quadcopter drones to drop explosives on house rooftops, Basal said.

The weapons have intensified the scale of destruction in the area, he added.

The systematic demolition has forced 80 percent of Zeitoun’s residents to leave and move towards the western or northern areas of Gaza City, said Basal.

At least seven people have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza overnight and this morning, including a woman and her child in central Gaza’s Bureij refugee camp, Al Jazeera reported.

All members of the UN Security Council, except the United States, have jointly backed the IPC’s declaration that famine in Gaza is a ‘man-made crisis’ on Wednesday, despite Israel and the US attacking the findings.

The Zionist regime has killed at least 62,895 people and wounded 158,927 in its war on Gaza since October 2023.

MNA