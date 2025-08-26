US risks liability for war crimes in Gaza: HRW

The group said Washington’s involvement in operations, including providing intelligence for Israeli attacks and conducting planning with Israeli forces, has made the United States a party to the conflict since October 2023, Al Jazeera reported.

“The direct US participation in military operations with Israeli forces means that as a matter of international law, the United States has been and currently is a party to the armed conflict in Gaza,” said Sarah Yager, HRW’s Washington director. “US military and intelligence personnel and contractors assisting Israeli forces who commit war crimes may at some point find themselves facing criminal prosecution for atrocities in Gaza.”

US officials have acknowledged supplying Israel with actionable intelligence for strikes and extensive coordination in targeting Hamas leaders. The Trump administration has also increased support, approving the release of 2,000lb bombs that had previously been withheld by President Joe Biden.

“International law holds a country legally complicit when it knowingly assists another nation to commit serious laws-of-war violations and other abuses,” Yager added.

