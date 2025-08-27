Silence in face of killing of journalists "unconscionable"

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, CNN Turk correspondent Fulya Ozturk said, "The Zionist regime targeted our colleagues again by attacking Nasser Hospital. Israel's attacks against journalists and civilians are completely deliberate."

"After October 7, all the people of the world united against Israel. The people of European countries such as Italy, France and Austria and even the United States, which we did not even expect, have now become defenders of the rights of the people of Gaza. We journalists must also stand against the barbarism and killing of this regime," Ozturk said, referring to the global awakening to the Gaza tragedies.

"I believe that Israel and Binyamin Netanyahu will be tried, because we are witnessing critical conditions in the occupied territories as well. There are serious gaps now; The soldiers are in bad condition and do not want to go to military service. "Continuous protests are going on inside and this social crisis will deepen," she added.

She also stressed, "Israel cannot suppress the voice of truth by massacring journalists. They cannot prevent the reality of Gaza from being reflected. "They (Israel) claim to be fighting anti-Semitism, but as a result of the massacres they have committed, anti-Semitism has increased worldwide."

Referring to the Zionist isolation in the international community, Ozturk continued, "No matter which country the Zionists go to, they always face negative reactions from the people of that country, and these reactions are increasing. Our colleagues, our babies and children are being killed in Gaza. We don't even know the exact number of those killed; thousands of people hope that this genocide will end. I believe that Israel will be tried by justice."

Emphasizing the journalists' support for media personnel in Gaza, Öztürk said, "Let's continue to raise our voices and protest. Yes, we are heartbroken and helpless, but remaining silent in the face of the deaths of people and journalists in Gaza is the greatest lack of conscience. Let's not be silent and continue to stand against this genocide."

She added, "Since October 7th, many tragic events have occurred and continue to occur. The policy of some Islamic countries on the Gaza issue has failed, despite such a large Islamic geography, unfortunately, we have not been able to unite. We have also not been successful in protecting our compatriots in Gaza."

The Turkish journalist continued: "There are very valuable people in Gaza. Turkey and Iran have also always tried to be with these people and have continued to be the voice of the Palestinian people. But this is not enough. Supporting Palestine requires the unity of all Muslim countries. But as I said, the policy of some Islamic countries has failed."

MNA/