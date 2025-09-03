Gaza government warns of worsening famine

Dr. Ismail Al-Thawabta, head of Gaza’s Government Information Office, said the humanitarian situation in the territory is deteriorating daily.

He noted that although the UN officially declared famine in Gaza City two weeks ago, no meaningful action has been taken to end the catastrophe.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Al-Thawabta said the international community has only issued statements and symbolic gestures, with no real pressure on the occupiers to lift the blockade, open crossings, and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

He stressed that famine now covers all of Gaza, not just Gaza City, as Israel escalates its campaign of starvation and displacement.

Al-Thawabta said Israel is imposing severe restrictions on aid, permitting only 14% of the population’s needs to enter.

He described the situation as catastrophic, with hundreds of thousands facing extreme hunger.

“This is not a temporary crisis but a direct result of the siege and systematic genocide by the occupiers under full American support, destroying markets, infrastructure, and blocking humanitarian aid,” he said.

