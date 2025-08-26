Israel does not want to reach Gaza agreement: Qatar FM spox

Qatar has not yet received a response from Israel to the latest ceasefire and hostage deal proposal, Majed bin Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Ansari said, according to Times of Israel.

The Qatari foreign minister spokesman also said that the offer on the table “matches 90% of what Israel wants.

He stated that Qatar is committed to its efforts until the end of the war, so that Israel does not want to provide a response to the proposal put on the table.

“The ball is now in Israel’s court, and it seems that it does not want to reach an agreement,” Al-Ansari reiterated.

Qatar has called on the international community to put pressure on Israel, he said, adding that it doesn't matter to Egypt or Qatar where the talks are held.

His remarks, quoted in Arab media, are delivered during a Qatari Foreign Ministry press briefing.

