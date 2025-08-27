First group of IAEA inspectors back in Iran

The first group of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has returned to Iran and is preparing to resume work at the republic's nuclear facilities, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi claimed.

"Now, the first team of IAEA inspectors is back in Iran, and we are about to restart [our work there]. Of course, when it comes to Iran, as you know, there are many facilities. Some were attacked, some were not. So we are discussing what kind of modalities, practical modalities, can be implemented in order to facilitate the restart of our work," he told Fox News in an interview.

According to reports, It is not yet clear whether these statements mean a formal agreement between Iran and the Agency for the return of inspectors or just a prediction by the Agency's Director General in this regard.

MNA/