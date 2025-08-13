  1. Politics
Egypt FM holds mediation talks between Iran, IAEA

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – The Egyptian foreign minister held separate phone talks with the Iranian foreign minister and the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

According to an official statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, these talks were held in line with Cairo's continuous efforts to strengthen regional stability, reduce tensions, and facilitate the resumption of negotiations on Iran's nuclear program within the framework of a peaceful and diplomatic approach.

