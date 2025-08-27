Parl. speaker reacts to IAEA inspectors’ presence in Iran

Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran's Parliament, has emphasized that the legal provisions regarding the presence of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors in Iran have been adhered to.

This assertion came during a parliamentary session on Wednesday in response to concerns raised by Mohammad-Taqi Naghdali, a representative from Khomeini Shahr, Isfahan Province, central Iran.

Naghdali emphasized that a law was passed mandating the suspension of all cooperation with the IAEA unless Iran’s territorial integrity, the safety of its nuclear scientists, and its inherent rights are fully guaranteed. He warned that any violation of this law would constitute a crime, punishable by severe penalties.

The legislator questioned whether the conditions set forth in the legislation were met for the IAEA inspectors’ current visit. He sought clarification on whether the safety of nuclear scientists had been confirmed by the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and if Iran’s rights were respected by the international community and the IAEA.

In response, Ghalibaf ruled out Naghdali’s comments and underscored that the law was being followed.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced on Tuesday night that a team of inspectors had returned to Iran, indicating readiness to resume inspections.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi revealed ongoing discussions with European nations and the IAEA to establish a new framework for cooperation, while maintaining a stance against direct negotiations with the United States.

