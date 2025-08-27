IAEA inspectors monitor refueling Bushehr nuclear plant

Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), stated that "in line with the implementation of the scheduled program of the Bushehr nuclear power plant and the necessity of providing the required electricity to the network on time, it was decided, in line with coordination previously made, the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency will supervise the fuel replacement of this power plant."

He added that "Obviously, any inspection will be carried out after Iran and the Agency agree on the framework of cooperation arrangements and its approval by the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), based on the recent resolution of the parliament."

In the meantime, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier on Wednesday that the IAEA inspectors have returned to Iran to monitor the refueling of the Bushehr nuclear plant.

The Iranian foreign minister also noted that the return of the inspectors would not be in violation of a piece of legislation approved by the Iranian parliament after the US attack on the three major nuclear facilities in June. The piece of legislation called for suspending cooperation with the Agency after Tehran accused its director general's reports for the aggression on the Iranian sites due to his false reports on the peaceful program.

Meanwhile Araghchi highlighted the return of the IAEA inspectors to Iran would not mean the conclusion of a modality between the two sides for cooperation.

"Any kind of cooperation [with IAEA] will be within the framework of the law of the parliament, which will serve the interests of the Iranian nation," the Iranian top diplomat said.

"No final text of agreement has been approved on new cooperation framework between Iran, IAEA," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said that the first group of inspectors has returned to Iran and is preparing to resume work at the republic's nuclear facilities.

MNA