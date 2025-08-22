  1. World
Aug 22, 2025, 10:40 PM

Yemenis fire yet another ballistic missile at 'Israel'

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – Local media in the occupied Palestinian territories reported a missile attack by Yemeni armed forces on Isralei targets, triggering sirens and sending million of Zionists to shelters.

According to Al Jazeera Arabic network, Israeli media reported a Yemeni missile attack on the occupied territories on Friday.

These media reports suggested  that the Yemeni armed forces fired a ballistic missile at the regime.

Israeli media reported that sirens were heard in large areas of the center of the occupied territories following the Yemeni missile attack.

Israeli TV Channel 12 reported that flights at Ben Gurion Airport in eastern Tel Aviv had been suspended. 

Israeli sources announced that the Yemeni missile had sent thousands of Zionists to shelters, and that a number were injured while fleeing to shelters.

