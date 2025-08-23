Yemeni army launches combined attack on 'Israel': spokesman

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the Yemeni military spokesman said in a statement on Friday night that "A hypersonic ballistic missile of the 'Palestine 2' variant was used in this operation, which managed to infiltrate the Israeli defense systems and successfully hit the target."

"The Yemeni armed forces emphasized that this missile attack caused widespread disruption in the enemy ranks, causing millions of Israelis to flee to shelters and disrupted airport operations," Saree added.

"This operation was carried out in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their fighters and in response to the crimes of genocide and the food ban laid on Gaza people by the Zionist regime," he added.

The spokesman also said that "The Yemeni army drone unit also carried out two other operations using two drones against the positions of the Zionist regime in the occupied areas of Jaffa and Ashkelon, which, according to these forces, successfully hit the enemy's military and vital targets."

"Yemen will stand by you until the aggression stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted," he also addressed the Palestinians

MNA/6568090