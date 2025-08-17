Yemen attacks Ben Gurion Airport with hypersonic missile

The spokesperson for Yemen’s armed forces General Yahya Saree stated in a statement on Sunday that that the missile force carried out a special military operation targeting the Ben Gurion Airport in occupied Jaffa with a Palestine 2 hypersonic missile.

He added that "This operation was successful and forced millions of Zionists to flee to shelters and the suspension of flights at the airport."

General Saree emphasized that "This operation was carried out with the aim of helping the oppressed Palestinian people and in response to the criminal act of genocide and starvation of the residents of Gaza and in response to the enemy's attack on our country."

He added, "What has been happening in Gaza for two years shows that the blood of our brothers in Palestine and the blood of Arabs and Muslims is being spilled by the Israeli enemy."

The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces went on to strongly criticize the continued silence of the Islamic world towards this genocide and the siege and starvation of the residents of Gaza.

General Saree emphasized, "In line with the religious, moral and human duty towards the Palestinian people, the operations of the Yemeni armed forces will continue until the war stops and the siege of Gaza is lifted."

