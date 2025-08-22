  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 22, 2025, 2:08 PM

Yemenis hold multi-million rally in support of Palestinians

Yemenis hold multi-million rally in support of Palestinians

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – Yemeni people in Saada province participated in a multi-million march in support of Palestinians in Gaza with the slogan entitled “We stand by Gaza... We are not afraid of threats and we are not afraid of conspiracies."

The faithful people of Saada’s province joined the growing crowd in groups in the central square of this city, Al-Masirah correspondent reported.

MA/6567639

News ID 235654
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News