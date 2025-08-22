Yemenis hold multi-million rally in support of Palestinians

The faithful people of Saada’s province joined the growing crowd in groups in the central square of this city, Al-Masirah correspondent reported.
MA/6567639
TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – Yemeni people in Saada province participated in a multi-million march in support of Palestinians in Gaza with the slogan entitled “We stand by Gaza... We are not afraid of threats and we are not afraid of conspiracies."
