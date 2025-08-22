Israel in the Nile to Euphrates Dream

Israel knows no bounds in its pursuit of the idea of ​​"Nile to Euphrates" and the dream of establishing a "Greater Israel". The main policy of this regime is to destabilize the surrounding countries in order to advance its expansionist project in the shadow of weakening the governments and nations of the region.

To this day, the most important factor in confronting these expansionist policies has been the axis of resistance. In Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and even Iraq, the resistance movement has stood firm and sacrificed itself against Israeli aggression and Extremists terrorism, bringing relative security and stability to its people.

In Lebanon, if Hezbollah had not been present, significant parts of the country would have been occupied by the Zionists. In Iraq, the Popular Mobilization Forces also played a vital role in defeating ISIL. We remember that Al Anbar province and large areas of Iraq were under the control of ISIL, but the Iraqi popular forces were able to confront both terrorism and Zionist aggression. In Yemen, Ansar Allah was also able to save the country from division and occupation. If figures like Abdullah Saleh had the upper hand, Yemen would be practically under foreign occupation today. Syria is also a prime example; the resistance and steadfastness of the nation and government of this country did not allow the fall of Damascus to become an excuse for the widespread entry of Zionists. As soon as the Syrian government was defeated, Israel sought to have a direct presence in this country, but the resistance prevented this plan from being realized.

On the other hand, even in Jordan, the Palestinian people are softly and indirectly protesting the Zionist regime and have not allowed this country to become a base for Israel. Therefore, it can be said without a doubt that the main factor of stability in the countries of the region is the resistance movement.

Today, Israel is trying to eliminate these factors of stability. The pressure to disarm Hezbollah and the Popular Mobilization Forces is precisely in this direction. If such a plan is realized, the same fate that Syria experienced will await Lebanon and Iraq. It is clear that Hezbollah and the Popular Mobilization Forces will not only not give up their weapons, but must also receive more support from Islamic countries and even the international community than in the past.

Experience has shown that wherever resistance is weakened, the ground is prepared for Israeli influence and aggression. Therefore, Muslim countries - despite political and ideological differences - must agree on a basic principle in the current situation; supporting the resistance front and opposing any disarmament of it. Otherwise, Israel will advance step by step, and it should be noted that it does not recognize any boundaries for its expansionism. Accordingly, the main goal of the Zionist regime can be summarized in one sentence: disarming the resistance movements and eliminating the stabilizing factors in the region. Countering this goal is a historic task for Muslims and freedom-loving people. The future of the region depends on the stability and unity of nations, and the only way to prevent the realization of the dream of a Greater Israel is to strengthen the resistance front.

MNA/