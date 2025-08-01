Pezeshkian hails Greco-Roman wrestling team on championship

In a message issued on Thursday, President Pezeshkian praised the valuable and inspiring victory of Iran’s youth wrestling team, highlighting the dedication and perseverance behind their success.

He emphasized that this brilliant triumph is the result of the relentless efforts and determination of the young wrestlers, their hardworking coaches, and the supportive families who patiently and faithfully paved the way for this honor. Their achievement reaffirms that Iran’s name remains distinguished and steadfast on the international stage, he said.

“I sincerely congratulate this remarkable accomplishment to the proud nation of Iran and the entire sports community. I deeply appreciate these promising champions who have raised Iran’s flag high by winning numerous medals. I wish all of them continued success and shining achievements in future international competitions,” the president concluded.

MNA/