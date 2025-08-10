Iran finishes runner-up at Greco-Roman wrestling C'ships

The Iranian national Greco-Roman wrestling team has finished runner-up at the International Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships held in Bucharest, Romania, on August 8–9.

The Iranian team claimed a total of seven medals, including three gold, three silver, and one bronze.

Gold medals were secured by Sajad Abbaspour (60 kg), Amir Abdi (77 kg), and Amir Reza Akbari (97 kg).

Amir Reza Deh-Bozorgi, Amir Reza Moradian, and Abolfazl Mehmadi bagged silver in 67, 97, and 82 kg, respectively.

A bronze medal went to Abolfazl Asgari in the weight category of 77 kg.

With this strong performance, Iran placed second in the overall team standings.

MNA/IRN85909622