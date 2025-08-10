  1. Sports
Aug 10, 2025, 12:40 PM

Iran finishes runner-up at Greco-Roman wrestling C'ships

Iran finishes runner-up at Greco-Roman wrestling C'ships

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – The Iranian national Greco-Roman wrestling team collected three gold, and three silver medals as well as one bronze medal in Romania.

The Iranian national Greco-Roman wrestling team has finished runner-up at the International Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships held in Bucharest, Romania, on August 8–9.

The Iranian team claimed a total of seven medals, including three gold, three silver, and one bronze.

Gold medals were secured by Sajad Abbaspour (60 kg), Amir Abdi (77 kg), and Amir Reza Akbari (97 kg).

Amir Reza Deh-Bozorgi, Amir Reza Moradian, and Abolfazl Mehmadi bagged silver in 67, 97, and 82 kg, respectively.

A bronze medal went to Abolfazl Asgari in the weight category of 77 kg.

With this strong performance, Iran placed second in the overall team standings.

MNA/IRN85909622

News ID 235234

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News