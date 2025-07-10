Iran's junior wrestlers win Asian Championships with 9 medals

The Iranian wrestling team finished first overall with 185 points, edging out host nation Kyrgyzstan, which scored 166 points. Uzbekistan took third place with 151 points.

Iran’s young wrestlers showed exceptional form across several weight categories, securing four gold medals by Payam Ahmadi in the 55 kg category, Ahoora Bouyeri in the 77 kg category, Mohammad-Hadi Seyedi in the 97 kg category, and Abolfazl Fathi Tezangi in the 130 kg category.

The Iranian team also captured five bronze medals by Seyed Iman Hosseini in the 60 kg category, Mohammad-Javad Aboutalebi in the 63 kg category, Gholamreza Abdouli in the 67 kg category, Amir-Mahdi Saeedi Nava in the 72 kg category, and Hamidreza Keshtkar in the 87 kg category.

MNA