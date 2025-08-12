  1. Politics
Iran amb. to Beirut:

Larijani's visit to Lebanon takes place at sensitive juncture

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – Iran's ambassador to Beirut Mojtaba Amani says the upcoming visit by Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani to Lebanon is taking place at a sensitive period of time.

The ambassador emphasized that Ali Larijani will express Iran's viewpoints in his transparent meetings in Lebanon.

The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon added that the results of the upcoming talks of top Iranian security official in Beirut will benefit both Iran and Lebanon and their security.

The SNSC's secretary, who is currently in Iraq, is scheduled to leave for Lebanon on Wednesday to meet and discuss with the country's officials.

During Iraq visit on Monday, Larlijani and Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji signed a memorandum of understanding to boost security along the shared border.

