Iran, Iraq sign joint security agreement

The security agreement was signed between the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani and the Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji in Baghdad.

Ali Larijani has embarked on a two-nation regional trip to Iraq and Lebanon. On the first leg of his tour, he arrived in Baghdad on Monday and was welcomed by raqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji.

“We have drafted a security agreement with Iraq, which is a very important issue. Iran's perspective and approach in relations with its neighbors are based on [the fact] that the security of Iranians is the focal point but Iran also pays attention to the security of the neighboring countries,” he said before his departure.

He noted that Iran’s security is intertwined with that of neighboring countries.

Iran enjoys close trade ties with the friendly country of Iraq, while the two nations also have a very good level of cooperation, he said.

On the purpose of his trip, the Iranian security chief explained that he plans to discuss ways to expand Tehran-Baghdad cooperation in meetings with top Iraqi officials.

In March 2023, Iran and Iraq signed a security agreement in Baghdad, encompassing coordination in protecting the shared border.

Larijani also said Iran has deep and broad cooperation with Lebanon as one of the “very important” and influential countries in West Asia, adding that both sides hold constant contacts on various regional developments.

He once again reiterated Iran’s clear stance on developments in Lebanon, stressing the need to maintain the country’s national unity under any circumstances.

“Lebanon’s independence has always been important to us,” the SNSC secretary said, urging the promotion of trade relations between the two countries.

Like Iran, Lebanon has also been engaged in heavy conflicts with the Israeli regime, he added, emphasizing that bilateral negotiations can play an effective role in improving regional stability

RHM/