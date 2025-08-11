Iran top security official meets Iraqi parl. speaker

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties and issues of the mutual interest.

Earlier on Monday, Iran’s top security official met and held talks with Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani and President Abdul Latif Rashid.

In a meeting with secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council in Baghdad on Monday, premier Sudani highlighted Iraq’s efforts to expand relations with Iran.

He also stressed the need to strengthen fruitful partnership in different fields that are in the interests of the people of Iraq and Iran.

The prime minister further emphasized Iraq’s principled policy of condemnation of the Israeli aggression against Iran and whatever escalates regional or international clashes.

