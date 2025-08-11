Iraq supports potential Iran-US talks: PM Sudani to Larijani

In a meeting with visiting Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani in Baghdad on Monday, premier Sudani highlighted Iraq’s efforts to expand relations with Iran.

He also stressed the need to strengthen fruitful partnership in different fields that are in the interests of the people of Iraq and Iran.

The prime minister further emphasized Iraq’s principled policy of condemnation of the Israeli aggression against Iran and whatever escalates regional or international clashes.

Sudani also voiced his country’s support for dialogue between Iran and the United States.

Iran’s top security official, for his part, said that his country is willing to broaden relations with neighboring Iraq in various areas including completion of railroad connections that would facilitate passenger travels between the two neighbors and merge them into main regional corridors.

Larijani has held separate meetings with Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji and Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid during his visit to Baghdad.

The Iranian official is going to visit Lebanon following Iraq visit.

While in Baghdad, Larijani and Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji signed a joint memorandum of understanding on security issues earlier on Monday in the presence of premier Sudani.

MA/TSN