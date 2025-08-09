Iranian journalists voice of oppressed in Israeli aggression

Speaking during a visit to IRIB’s News Network, which was targeted during the 12-day war of aggression, Pezeshkian said, “We have highly aware journalists who bring the voice of the oppressed people under the Israeli aggression to the world.”

He stressed that the media can “clearly, transparently and explicitly highlight differences,” noting that during the war waged by the Israeli regime and the US, national media were a unifying force, fostering solidarity and comprehensive defense by the Iranian nation.

Pointing out that the Israeli regime, under US guidance and support, attacked Iran “in line with America’s objectives,” the president said the enemies sought to create chaos in Iran through blind attacks and the assassination of military commanders, scientists, and defenseless civilians.

However, he said, “The nation’s presence and resistance led to victory in this battle.”

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 brought the fighting to a halt.

MNA/IRN85908744