TV BRICS CEO congratulates Mehr chief on Journalist’s day

In a message to the managing director of Mehr Media Group, she felicitated the National Journalist’s Day to him and other journalists in the group.

As one of the influential and multilingual media outlets of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mehr News Agency plays a prominent role in covering professional news, providing in-depth analysis, and promoting mutual understanding between nations, Tolstikova noted.

The valuable services of Mehr Media Group in the field of disseminating information, clarifying facts, not only at the national level but also on the international stage, are a clear sign of media commitment and deep cultural insight.

It is hoped that media cooperation between Mehr Media Group and the international TV BRICS network will expand further in the field of production and exchange of multilingual content and will bear valuable fruits in line with common media goals.

She further wished Rahmati and colleagues at Mehr Media Group more success in the field of disseminating information.

