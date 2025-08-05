Armenia has special place in Iran's neighborhood policy

First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref in a meeting with Armenian President Vahagan Khachaturyan emphasized the necessity of deepening and expanding relations between Iran and Armenia in the fields of road construction, energy, environment, transit and transportation, technology and artificial intelligence.

“Armenia has a special place in the neighborhood policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Tehran-Yerevan relations are based on solid and unbreakable foundations,” he said.

Aref pointed out that consultations between officials from the two countries are at a desirable and satisfactory level, and Iran welcomes continued consultations between officials from the two countries.

Referring to the trip to Armenia and participation in the Eurasian Union summit, as well as bilateral consultations, the First Vice President stated, "We have initiated valuable agreements and measures in line with the common interests of the two countries in various fields, including transportation, energy, infrastructure, trade, agriculture, science and technology, education, culture, and public relations, which we must deepen step by step."

Welcoming peace talks in the region and between neighbors and resolving disputes through negotiations, the First Vice President said, "We welcome the establishment of lasting peace and stability in the region and between neighboring countries, and we believe that peace is in the interest of all countries in the region, and that resolving regional issues should be done without the interference of foreign countries."

