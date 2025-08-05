US never found diversion in Iran’s peaceful nuclear activity

Aref held a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on the sidelines of the Third Conference of Landlocked Developing Countries, held in Awaza, Turkmenistan, on Tuesday.

Addressing the military aggression of the Israeli regime against Iran, Aref said, “We are committed to all international laws and regulations. The US has never concluded that Iran seeks non-peaceful nuclear applications. However, in the recent war, the US supported the Zionist regime in its aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently expressed its willingness to cooperate with the United Nations in promoting global peace, while expecting the UN to condemn the Iranophobia propagated by the West.

Aref also voiced concerns that such acts of aggression against various nations could become a recurring issue, leading to instability in the region. “If the UN had taken more appropriate action, we would not be witnessing the tragedies in Palestine and Gaza today,” he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Aref said, “In Gaza, we are witnessing barbarism and savagery in the modern age. We expect the UN to take more effective measures and increase its support to deter the Zionist regime.”

For his part, Guterres emphasized that the attacks by Israel and the US on Iran violated international law, underscoring the importance of adhering to international norms and maintaining the ceasefire.

He added, “The issue of Iran’s nuclear program must be resolved through diplomatic means, and we are prepared to utilize all UN resources to assist in achieving a diplomatic resolution.”

MNA/IRN