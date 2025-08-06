  1. Politics
Aug 6, 2025, 12:42 PM

Iran, Turkmenistan stress need to expand bilateral ties

Iran, Turkmenistan stress need to expand bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref has met with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow during his visit to Ashgabat, highlighting the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting on Tuesday, Aref stressed the need to further develop bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

He also underscored Turkmenistan’s key role in promoting peace in the region.

For his part, President Berdimuhamedow pointed to Iran’s rich culture and civilization, echoing the need to expand cooperation across various sectors to strengthen bilateral relations.

Aref arrived in Turkmenistan on Monday to attend the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs).

The four-day event opened in Awaza, Turkmenistan, on Tuesday and will run until August 8.

MNA/IRN85906800

News ID 235115

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News