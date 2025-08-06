Iran, Turkmenistan stress need to expand bilateral ties

During the meeting on Tuesday, Aref stressed the need to further develop bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

He also underscored Turkmenistan’s key role in promoting peace in the region.

For his part, President Berdimuhamedow pointed to Iran’s rich culture and civilization, echoing the need to expand cooperation across various sectors to strengthen bilateral relations.

Aref arrived in Turkmenistan on Monday to attend the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs).

The four-day event opened in Awaza, Turkmenistan, on Tuesday and will run until August 8.

