Aug 4, 2025, 6:47 PM

Iran’s 1st VP Aref arrives in Turkmenistan for UN Summit

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref arrived in Awaza of Turkmenistan on Monday evening to take part in the 3rd UN Summit on landlocked developing countries, where a 10-year development plan will be drafted.

Upon his arrival at Türkmenbaşy International Airport in Awaza, Aref was received by vice president of the Republic of Turkmenistan Raşit Meredow.

Before his departure, the first vice president stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys an exceptional position in the transit sector in the region, adding that the strategy of the administration of President Pezeshkian is to develop extensive cooperation with the neighboring countries and the region.

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref left Tehran for Turkmenistan on Monday to take part in the UN’s third Summit on landlocked developing countries.

He is scheduled to meet and discuss with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Turkmenistan officials, and other senior officials from the countries attending the summit.

