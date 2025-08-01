US to impose sanctions on Russia even if it has no effects

"We're going to put sanctions. I don't know that sanctions bother him [Russian President Vladimir Putin]. You know, they know about sanctions. I know better than anybody about sanctions, and tariffs, and everything else. I don't know if that has any effect but we're going to do it," he said.

"But this is a war that should have never happened. This is a war that wouldn't have happened if I were president, and this is [former US President Joe] Biden's war. This was a stupid war <…>, should have never gotten into this war," he added, as quoted by TASS.

The American leader previously set a 50-day deadline for reaching agreements between Russia and Ukraine, after which he promised to impose 100% trade duties against Moscow and its trading partners. On Monday, Trump said he was disappointed with Russia and the progress of the settlement, and reduced the deadline to 10-12 days. Trump believes that Russia and Ukraine should reach a peaceful settlement agreement by August 8, said John Kelley, Acting US Representative at the United Nations.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin had taken note of Trump’s statement.

MNA/